Notre Dame football: Javon McKinley continues push for roster spot

The Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up their preseason slate against San Francisco on Saturday, but when does the 53-man roster need to be finalized?. With only one preseason game remaining, the Las Vegas Raiders will be doing some serious cutting of this roster as they prep for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. With the roster already at 80 players, Las Vegas will have to get down to 53 men, and those will be tasked with finally getting this franchise back to the playoffs.