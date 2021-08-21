Cancel
House Rent

Rent increase?

By Asked in Tacoma, WA
 7 days ago

Rent increases are allowed after the lapse of Proclamation 20-19.6 at the end of June 30, 2021. Tacoma requires a 60 day written (and properly served) notice of rent increases. Tacoma also requires all tenants be provided with a tenant information packet. I DO NOT ACCEPT WORK OFF THIS PAGE....

#Tacoma
Rent and Utility Money Available

Rent and utility money is still available. These resources are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020. Today...
Norway, MESun-Journal

Slow rent better than no rent

NORWAY — When the coronavirus led to a shutdown of the U.S. economy in 2020, one of the protective programs launched in response was the eviction moratorium that kept millions of newly unemployed Americans in their homes while weathering the crisis. The moratorium required applicants to be diligent in filing...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Report: Phoenix apartment rent increased 20% since August 2020

PHOENIX — The cost to rent an apartment in the Phoenix area has increased dramatically in the past 12 months. According to a report from ApartmentList.com, “Phoenix rents have increased 3.7 percent over the past month, and have increased sharply by 20 percent in comparison to the same time last year.”
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Keep rents reasonable

Do you notice that when you check out at the grocery store that there are only a few checkout stands open? Or when you go out to eat, they can seat only a few guests because they are short-handed? Or just try to find someone to fix your appliances. A...
Single-family rents spiked 7.5% in June, sharpest increase since 2005

(TheRealDeal) – Investors pouring big money into the single-family rental sector just received some welcome news. Rents for single-family homes increased 7.5 percent year-over-year across the U.S. in June, the highest such increase recorded since at least 2005 and a sharp uptick from the 1.4 percent increase in June 2020, according to CoreLogic, a housing data provider.
Billions In Government Rent Aid Is Available. Here’s How To Get It

With evictions again on hold in most U.S. counties, tenants now have until October 3 to get government help paying their rent. The additional 60 days could prove vital given that barely 10% of the $46 billion in emergency federal relief specifically awarded for that purpose had been distributed as of July, with estimates showing that more than half of renters and many landlords across the country are even unaware that aid is available.
Moving target on eviction ban is 'whiplash' for landlords

(CNN) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, property owner Matthew Haines said he has lost a quarter of a million dollars in rental income from tenants who did not pay him rent. "I've never woken up having panic attacks before this year," said Haines, 53, who owns and manages...
The eviction ban returned, but many renters are still at risk

Renters continue to be impacted in very unequal ways by the economic fallout of the pandemic, and one big reason for that is where they live and how their local municipalities are handling the crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) federal eviction moratorium expired on Saturday, July...
New homes but not to buy - to rent only

Dreaming of moving into a home, but can't afford to buy one or don't want to deal with maintenance costs? Rent-only communities are popping up across the Valley for people who want space and privacy, but don’t want the burden of a mortgage.
New tool for landlord and tenant emergency assistance

The lingering financial trauma from the pandemic continues to impact renters who cannot pay their rent or utilities and landlords who may be unable to keep up with their maintenance, insurance or mortgage costs because of the lack of rental income. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently created an online tool to make it easier for both renters and landlords who have been impacted by the pandemic to find assistance programs and apply for help.
Number of tenants getting rental aid doubles, officials say

Rental assistance paid by the state to pandemic-strapped, low-income tenants doubled in July, with more than 20,000 renter households getting $242.7 million in rent relief this year so far, state officials said Wednesday, Aug. 4, during a live-streamed press briefing on Zoom. The state still has a long way to...
Why Renting Is Not a Bad Financial Option in 2021

The red-hot housing market has been sizzling since pre-vaccine times, and anyone considering buying a home knows perfectly well that low supply and bottomless demand have driven prices to once-in-a-generation highs. It’s not just buyers. Renters are experiencing much the same thing. There’s stiff competition night now for a woefully...
A backwards step on the rent moratorium

The Supreme Court’s decision to end the rent moratorium is a potential death sentence for many Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in issuing the moratorium, had warned that forcing people “to move, often into close quarters in new shared housing settings with friends or family, or congregate settings such as homeless shelters,” would expose them and others to COVID.But a majority of justices on the Court couldn’t care less about that.“It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant,” they said. “But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends.”In dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that this decision would “impact the health of millions.”It’s absolutely embarrassing to know that earlier societies survived diseases with fewer resources than we have today.Paula Findlen, a professor of Italian history at Stanford, explains how early modern states policed health, “especially among the poor, displaced, and foreign inhabitants who could not claim citizenship” during the Black Plague.Governments would push “pest houses” and asylums that would house infected people on the edge of cities such as Venice. And while the wealthy elite could easily flee the city, the poor and working class had no choice but to remain and suffer the consequences of an elitist government.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Five myths about apartment renting

Robert Pinnegar, is president & CEO of the National Apartment Association, based in Arlington, Va. During the past 15 years, we’ve witnessed a growing number of individuals and families who are choosing to rent - not as an alternative to homeownership, but as the preferred option. Nonetheless, some prevailing stereotypes continue to position renting as a “second choice” to homeownership.

