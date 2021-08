A Crystal City man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on northbound I-55 south of Meramec Bottom Road on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 59-year old Thomas Flowers was driving a 2005 Ford Escape and was overtaking a slower vehicle. The other vehicle braked, and Flowers avoided the vehicle by steering to the left and overcorrected to the right and lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the concrete median, and overturned. Flowers was taken by emergency personnel to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.