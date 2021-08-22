Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

2 separate mass shootings in Chicago overnight

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least seven people were killed and 34 others were wounded in citywide gun violence since Friday night.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

3 killed, another wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO - Four people were shot, three fatally, in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was shot and killed late Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. Someone in a passing car opened fire as Franschon Davis stood outside around 11:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

4 hurt Tuesday in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO - Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a person who was in custody after a man was wounded in a shooting in the North Center neighborhood. The 25-year-old was driving north about 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Western Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside his and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
Chatham, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

2 teens shot while walking in Chatham

CHICAGO - Two 16-year-old victims were shot while walking in Chatham Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 8700 block of South Holland. At about 11:56 p.m., the two victims, one male and one female, were walking when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The male was shot...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Pritzker, Chicago reporter clash over COVID-19 'misinformation'

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and a local reporter on Tuesday butted heads while discussing COVID-19, with the governor declaring, "You are spreading misinformation." After a press conference in Chicago where Pritzker signed legislation expanding access to mental healthcare, the governor fielded questions from reporters. WIND reporter Amy Jacobson...

Comments / 8

Community Policy