Michael Emenalo will watch Romelu Luaku's Chelsea return with intrigue - the former transfer chief was quick to bring Belgium's golden generation to Stamford Bridge and he would be a slick fit at Arsenal amid scrutiny on Edu and Arteta

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has left the Premier League side to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in the 2021 summer market. Roma have paid $47 million for Abraham, who won the Champions League with Chelsea last season, according to the Italian club's official website. "The overall transfer agreement also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club. Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker," said Roma in a press release.