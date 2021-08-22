Michael Emenalo will watch Romelu Luaku's Chelsea return with intrigue - the former transfer chief was quick to bring Belgium's golden generation to Stamford Bridge and he would be a slick fit at Arsenal amid scrutiny on Edu and Arteta
One of the key, behind the scenes figures in Chelsea’s recent history may be watching them face Arsenal today from his London home with slightly mixed emotions. A satisfaction that his influence is still being felt and decisions justified but also wondering what might have been had some of his other advice been acted on.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0