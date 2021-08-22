Access to Jamestown, Mount Hope, Newport bridges reopened to most traffic (Updated)

Update: 12:40 pm – Pell Bridge, Jamestown Verrazanno Bridge, Mount Hope Bridge reopened to most traffic (Updated) The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) this morning at 9:10 am announced that it has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges for house trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.