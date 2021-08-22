10 Things I Love Sunday

In this image taken from video, sheep form the shape of a heart Aug. 5 in a field in Guyra, northern New South Wales, Australia. Ben Jackson, a sheep farmer stuck in lockdown who was unable to attend his aunt's funeral, has honored her memory with the ultimate tribute, sheep organized in the shape of a love heart. "It took me a few goes to get it right ... and the final result is what you see. That was as close to a heart as I could get it," Jackson said on Thursday. Jackson started experimenting with making shapes with sheep to relieve the monotonous stress of hand-feeding livestock during a devastating drought across most of Australia that broke in the early months of the pandemic. He discovered that if he spelled the names of his favorite musical bands with grain dropped from the back of a truck that the flock would roughly adopt the same shape for several minutes. "It certainly lifted my spirits back in the drought," Jackson said.