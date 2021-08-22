Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car In North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after being shot inside a car in the North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., police say someone called 911 to report a person slumped over in a car near Washington and Third avenues.

Investigators say it appears someone shot the man from inside the car.

Police have not released his name, but say he was about 30 years old.

No one has been arrested.

