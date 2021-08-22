Man Killed In Shooting On I-94 In Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities men were found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.
Jarvae Somerville, 28, of White Bear Lake, and Ronald Finley Jr., 26, of Minneapolis, were convicted by a jury after a three-day trial.
According to a criminal complaint, the two men were suspects in a May 2020 shooting in north Minneapolis. Officers spotted them at a restaurant on Lake Street and arrested them.
Police recovered two handguns during the arrests.
Prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Cook counties, respectively, prohibit Somerville and Finley from possessing firearms or ammunition.
