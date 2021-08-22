Man Killed In Shooting On I-94 In Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fatal shooting caused major backups on a Twin Cities interstate Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to Interstate 94 south of Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center around 9:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

Police say they detained several people at the scene and in the area nearby.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

