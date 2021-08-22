Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 330 PM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 20.9 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee.