Honolulu County, HI

High Surf Advisory issued for East Honolulu, Kauai East, Kauai South, Koolau Windward by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: East Honolulu; Kauai East; Kauai South; Koolau Windward; Olomana HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND MAUI MOLOKAI OAHU AND KAUAI .Surf along east facing shores will steadily increase as the swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda fills in from east to west. Surf will likely peak later today into Monday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf rising to 6 to 10 feet Sunday through Sunday night. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

