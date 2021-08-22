High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:30:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island Southeast; Kipahulu; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND MAUI MOLOKAI OAHU AND KAUAI .Surf along east facing shores will steadily increase as the swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda fills in from east to west. Surf will likely peak later today into Monday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf rising to 6 to 10 feet tonight through Sunday. * WHERE...East facing shores of Molokai, Maui and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.