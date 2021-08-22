Cancel
Caroline County, MD

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Talbot, central Queen Anne`s and central Caroline Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 927 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wye Mills, or near Centerville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Centerville, Denton, Centreville, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Preston, Queen Anne, Harmony, Starr, Skipton, Jumptown, Matthews, Wye Mills, Griffin, Cordova, Carville, Hope, Queenstown and Hillsboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

