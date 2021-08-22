Cancel
Howell, NJ

Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 25

Hopewell Valley News
 5 days ago
• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Self-Care – Filling Up Your Cup – Building Your Emotional Toolbox,” presented by Diane Lang, therapist, educator and life coach. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The discussion will take place as a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

