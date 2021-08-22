Vandals Break Into Wappingers Bakery Destroying Expensive Cakes

The dummies are back out in complete defiance and they look like they're having a blast. There's a good chance that you will remember these creepy dummies that went viral right around this time last year. Last October these life sized dummies took the Hudson Valley by storm. We were in the middle of a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic and the dummies were placed outside the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse to both bring a smile to people passing by and to help draw some desired attention the business that had slowed because of new regulations.