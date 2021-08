BitGo’s Mike Belshe has asserted that Bitcoin shall continue to soar despite the many obstacles thrown at it, in the long term. In a Tuesday morning conference with CoinDesk newsroom, the C.E.O and co-founder of the over $16 billion crypto custodian BitGo talked down FUD created around the major crypto-asset observing that over the years, the crypto community only seemed to push Bitcoin’s price higher especially when the asset was faced by impediments.