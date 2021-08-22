Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Henri brings potential for flash flooding

By Sami Squires
pahomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of our area, mainly east of I-81, until Monday evening. The heaviest rain is expected to occur late Sunday into Monday with rain totals over 1 to 3+ inches. Isolated spots in the Poconos could be more.

www.pahomepage.com

Freeborn County, MNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Freeborn The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall last night ranged from 6 to 8 inches in the area and the expected rainfall rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour is expected to result in flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albert Lea, Glenville, Emmons, London, Hayward, Twin Lakes and Myrtle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Fillmore County, MNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fillmore, Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fillmore; Mower The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Mitchell County in north central Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Cresco, Osage, Preston, Spring Valley, Grand Meadow, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Wykoff, Rose Creek, Protivin, Cherry Grove, Bristol and York. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Stone County, MSweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Stone TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Wiggins * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For local information, please refer to: - Stone County EMA: 601-928-3077 or www.stonecountygov.com/emergency-management - For storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Average rainfall amounts are expected to be between one half to one inch. However, thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, causing localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches. While storms are possible any time this afternoon through this evening, the most widespread thunderstorm activity is most likely to be late this afternoon through early this evening. * Heavy rainfall amounts in a short period of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock and Harrison. * Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms through this evening will contain torrential downpours. While most locations will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, isolated higher amounts to 6 inches may fall in just an hour or two. This could lead to flash flooding. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity leading to ponding of water in low lying, urban, and other poor drainage areas. Flash flooding could occur in areas where the heaviest rain falls.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Brownville, North Brunswick Township, Woodbridge, South River, Highland Park, Metuchen, and Spotswood. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 11. Interstate 287 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 121 and 129. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Wayne County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grosse Pointe, Downtown Detroit, Eastpointe, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, Highland Park, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Northeast Detroit and Grosse Pointe Shores. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Ulster County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Napanoch, Ulster Heights, Lackawack, Sholam, Honk Hill and Dairyland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Jefferson Davis County, MSweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Jefferson Davis TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Sunday afternoon until Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Edwards County in southeastern Illinois * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albion and Browns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Republic THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC COUNTY At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to five inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Munden and Narka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Republic THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC COUNTY At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to five inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Munden and Narka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Washington County, RIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 223 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Kingstown, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Narragansett, Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond and Exeter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wilkinson TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Centreville - Woodville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be urgently completed. Prepare for considerable wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.msema.org
Washington County, RIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 223 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Kingstown, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Narragansett, Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond and Exeter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grand Traverse County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand Traverse The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 107 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsley, Buckley, Karlin, Interlochen, Hannah and Interlochen State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Washington County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mahaska, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mahaska, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
La Salle Parish, LAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: La Salle TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Jena * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Manufactured and mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in flood prone areas. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes

