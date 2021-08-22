Two dead in fatal overnight head-on collision in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY,Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at 3:25 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 46 and Dusty Lane in Volusia County.

According to troopers, one vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR-46 and for unknown reasons traveled into the westbound lane, hitting another vehicle traveling westbound head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the eastbound vehicle were transported to the hospital. The driver later died, and the passenger remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

