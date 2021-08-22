Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Letter to the editor: Second Amendment applies to bump stocks or doesn't?

Missoulian
 6 days ago

The article in the Aug. 12 Missoulian that the Montana Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Austin Knudsen (and 17 other attorneys general), has filed a brief in support of a lawsuit attempting to overturn the ban on "bump stocks," has me asking for clarification from AG Knudsen. The...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Stocks#National Firearms Act#Missoulian#Ag#Bump#Nfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Related
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: Does it actually do harm?

“The legitimate powers of government extend to such acts only as are injurious to others. But it does me no injury for my neighbour to say there are twenty gods, or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.” —Thomas Jefferson (Notes on the State of Virginia, 1782).
ElectionsSanta Monica Daily Press

Letter to the Editor

Your “No” vote is really important, so please cast it in this stupid and expensive ($276 Million Dollar) election. A hundred years ago California added a recall provision for elected office holders so that crooks could be thrown out if they were discovered to be unfit office holders. Unfortunately, the provision was poorly crafted and the result is that our elected state governor could easily be removed and replaced by a candidate with a much smaller share of the votes. If governor Newsom gets less than 50 percent of the cast votes, he must vacate his office. Then whichever of the 46 gets the most votes will be our Governor — regardless of their qualifications or whatever actions they’d promote.
U.S. PoliticsPost-Star

Letter to the editor: It wasn't insurrection if it wasn't organized

As reported in numerous news sources such as Reuters, the "FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated"- sources by Mark Hosenball and Sarah N. Lynch. I find it disingenuous and perhaps even agenda-driven to have a title for your article "Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over Jan. 6 insurrection." Insurrection? Really? When the FBI finds no real evidence it was organized.
Fairfield Sun Times

Attorney General asking for comments on referendum

If Montana voters approve a Referendum on HB273 (Rep. Skees’ attempt to expedite nuclear development in Montana), the 1978 Nuclear Vote Initiative will once more be Montana law. The referendum asks Montana voters to repeal HB273 for five reasons:. In 1978, Montana voters approved Initiative-80, “Nuclear Vote” by 65% to...
Pierre, SDKELOLAND TV

Judge says AG Ravnsborg can’t use victim’s mental-health records at his trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The judge in the case says South Dakota Attorney Jason Ravnsborg can’t use Joe Boever’s mental-health records when Ravnsborg goes on trial this week. Circuit Judge John Brown reached the decision after a private review requested by Ravnsborg’s defense attorney. Ravnsborg faces three second-class misdemeanors after...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Franklin Armory Responds to BATFE 'Frame or Receiver' and Identification of Firearms Proposed Changes

Opposition to NPRM 27 CFR Parts 447, 478, and 479 Definition of "Frame or Receiver" and Identification of Firearms. In another blatant attack on the 2nd Amendment, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) has proposed changing the definition of what a firearm frame/receiver is. This would allow them to regulate common firearm parts, requiring them to be treated as if they were a firearm when purchased. What parts the BATFE would declare to be a frame/receiver would be at their discretion. Part of the reason for this latest attack is due to the simple fact that an AR-15 lower receiver does not even meet the legal technical requirements for a receiver. Have you ever wondered why the upper of an FN FAL is considered the legal frame/receiver yet the lower on the AR-15 is the legal...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Climate change requires actions

There is something each of us can do beginning today to affect the rate of climate change. It does not require waiting for legislation to increase vehicle mileage standards. It does not require a system of carbon pricing. Nor does it call for Gianforte's "innovations." These are all positive but still in the distant future.
Lawamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin wants states to sue gun manufacturers, dealers over gun crimes

On Thursday, White House officials met with several states’ attorneys general to discuss potential moves they can make to “hold accountable” gun manufacturers and dealers when their firearms end up being used in shootings. According to USA Today, the hour-long virtual meeting largely focused on the federal Protection of Lawful...
bleedingheartland.com

Federal government can fix cannabis scheduling problem without new law

Carl Olsen sent the letter enclosed below to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. -promoted by Laura Belin. GAI21675 4LN Discussion Draft S.L.C. Modern state, national, and international drug laws were designed to be flexible. Instead of statutory classification of drugs, classification is an administrative process called scheduling. The scheduling of drugs can be adjusted by administrative processes without the need for further legislation or renegotiated international treaties.
AnimalsArkansas Online

Animal advocates gun for 'ag-gag' law after appellate ruling

The U.S. Court of Appeals in St. Louis on Monday reversed and remanded a lawsuit challenging an Arkansas "ag-gag" law over First Amendment concerns. The appellate judges found there was enough evidence to show the plaintiffs, led by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, are subject to injury as a result of the law.
Frankfort, KYThe Jessamine Journal

Kentucky AG joins coalition opposing Biden rewrite of federal gun laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 20-state coalition of attorneys general in opposing the Biden Administration’s unlawful attempt to regulate firearm parts under a new rule proposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The attorneys general argue the rule exceeds the authority granted to the ATF under the Gun Control Act of 1968.

Comments / 0

Community Policy