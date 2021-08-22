Letter to the editor: Second Amendment applies to bump stocks or doesn't?

Opposition to NPRM 27 CFR Parts 447, 478, and 479 Definition of "Frame or Receiver" and Identification of Firearms. In another blatant attack on the 2nd Amendment, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) has proposed changing the definition of what a firearm frame/receiver is. This would allow them to regulate common firearm parts, requiring them to be treated as if they were a firearm when purchased. What parts the BATFE would declare to be a frame/receiver would be at their discretion. Part of the reason for this latest attack is due to the simple fact that an AR-15 lower receiver does not even meet the legal technical requirements for a receiver. Have you ever wondered why the upper of an FN FAL is considered the legal frame/receiver yet the lower on the AR-15 is the legal...