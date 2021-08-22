Cancel
How to watch the Browns-Giants preseason matchup

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exNMA_0bZPaMRW00

The Cleveland Browns will take the field for their second preseason game Sunday afternoon, this time going head to head with the New York Giants inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

After two days of joint practices at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea Thursday and Friday, the Browns and Giants will take their work from the practice fields to the stadium in what may prove to be a heated competition after tempers flared throughout Friday's practice.

The two teams battled it out through the practice session with the Giants looking much more competitive than they did the day before. As the session went on, the players began stepping up the trash-talking, led by former Brown Jabrill Peppers.

After practice ended Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard were on the field with some of their teammates after practice had wrapped, and at some point threw hands, swinging at each other but missing each blow.

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, while heading inside, insisted the two were messing around, but head coach Kevin Stefanski, who did not know about the fight (play or otherwise) until he was asked about it during his media availability, said that he'd look into the situation.

RELATED: Views from training camp: Things get heated at the second Browns-Giants joint practice

With most of the Browns starters again sitting out for the game to ensure the Browns are as healthy as possible heading into Week 1 of the regular season, the rookies and guys looking to earn their spot on the 53-man roster will have another chance to shine Sunday afternoon.

The following players are not expected to play Sunday due to injury:

  • WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)
  • S Grant Delpit (hamstring)
  • S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle)
  • CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring)
  • LB Tony Fields II (foot)
  • LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
  • LB Jacob Phillips (biceps)
  • C Nick Harris (knee)
  • G Michael Dunn (back)
  • WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring)
  • WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (neck)

There will be plenty to check out and fans won't want to miss the first kickoff of the season at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be called by Browns legend Joe Thomas serving as the in-game analyst alongside veteran broadcaster Tom McCarthy and Nathan Zegura working as the sideline reporter.

You can catch all of the action right here on News 5 at 1 p.m .

Fans can also watch on the ABC app and on ABC.com with a participating cable, satellite or livestream service provider login.

The game can also be streamed via fuboTV .

For those not in Northeast Ohio, the game can be watched on NFL Network. The NFL Network feed will be blacked out in the Northeast Ohio and Jacksonville local markets.

And don't miss all of the action leading up to the game on Browns Countdown beginning at 12 p.m. on News 5.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Sunday's Browns game: Muni-Lot rules, weather, parking and more

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

