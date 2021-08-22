Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

10 Refreshing Summertime Drinks

By Emma Gallagher
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cool and refreshing drink is sometimes all you crave on a hot and sunny afternoon. While there is simply nothing quite like a big glass of cold, hydrating water on such occasions, sometimes you might be looking for something a bit tastier. An iced tea, juice, ade, cooler, mocktail,...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Hibiscus Tea#Vegan Food#Fitness#Summertime#Food Drink#Beverages#Ogp#Watermelon Juice Source#Tiktok#Mexican#Chamoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Restaurantswnns.com

Starbucks Will Not Bring Back Popular Fall Drink

The popular Starbucks drink, Salted Caramel Mocha won’t be back next month. However, a brand-new drink called the Apple Crisp Macchiato is expected to be released. The drink will be similar to a Caramel Macchiato except it will have apple brown sugar syrup and a spiced apple drizzle. A Fall...
RecipesNew England Today

Honey-Citrus Chicken

This weeknight-friendly honey-citrus chicken thighs recipe is essentially foolproof. The spice level can be adjusted to your liking, but don’t skimp on the garnishes. 1 medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch-thick wedges. 1–2 poblano peppers, seeded and sliced crosswise into ½-inch-thick rounds. 1 teaspoon kosher salt. ½ teaspoon freshly ground...
RecipesOne Green Planet

TikTok Trends: How To Make Pasta Chips

Pasta chips are the latest sensation circulating on TikTok and they are worth all the hype! Yes, you read that right, pasta chips! This must-try snack is so easy to make and is the perfect appetizer for parties. You can cook them in the oven or an air fryer, and put your own creative spin on them. They are completely customizable, meaning you can add your favorite spices combinations and pair them with any dipping sauce you’d like.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Fresh vs. Frozen Foods: What is Healthier?

There has been a long time debate on whether fresh vs frozen foods are more nutritious, and the answer just might surprise you!. Nothing compares to the taste of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. However, in some cases, fresh foods are just not accessible, and in others, you may simply enjoy the convenience of having pre-packaged meals for when you’re short on time. Luckily, the food industry has come a long way in terms of delivering frozen foods that are healthy and don’t contain unnecessary amounts of sodium or preservatives. Research has even suggested that buying frozen produce can even be slightly healthier than fresh fruits and vegetables! While this may come as a shock at first, let’s take a look at why this is.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Amish Pickled Beets

The great thing about beets is they’re available all year long, and while they are quite versatile, pickling them is the most popular way to cook this colorful veggie. It’s no wonder! The flavors in this recipe go great with salads, on a sandwich, or just as a snack on their own! So grab a pot, boil some water, and start slicing, ’cause this Amish Pickled Beets recipe is one you won’t want to miss!
Food & Drinksthebeet.com

Starbucks Ushers in Fall With New Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Creamer

With autumn around the corner, Starbucks is preparing for the return of its most popular seasonal drink–the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL for short. The international coffee chain just announced that it will be bringing its pumpkin spice with a vegan twist to retailers across the US. The Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer is made to taste just like the traditional PSL but without any dairy products. Over recent years, Starbucks has made significant strides to cater to its plant-based consumers by including dairy-free options for its drink menu and even rolling out vegan sausages on its food menu.
Food & DrinksABC 4

Peach and Mint Lemonade Mocktail

No matter the season, it is important to have a go-to recipe for refreshing lemonade in your arsenal. This mint peach lemonade ‘mocktail’ provides a new twist on an old favorite and is even more refreshing than regular lemonade. Adding doTERRA Wild Orange oil to a fresh summertime drink enhances...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Watermelon Mint Mocktail Recipe: This Watermelon, Mint & Lime Juice Drink Is Festive & Refreshing

Warm weather calls for hydration, but you can only drink so much plain water before you crave something more interesting. And whether you're pregnant or simply abstaining from alcohol, there are many delicious alcohol-free drink options that are fun and festive. This watermelon, mint and lime juice mocktail is so refreshing and takes no time at all to make. Cheers to instant refreshment!
DrinksGreatist

7 Genius (Unexpected) Drinks to Pair with Cheese Instead of Wine

When we talk about “cheese pairings,” we generally mean cheese paired with wine. This makes sense — there’s nothing like the magic of a Blanc de Blancs Champagne with a fluffy triple creme or a ruby-hued granacha with a giant hunk of manchego. But attempting to pair wine and cheese can make even a knowledgeable food lover’s palms sweat. Everyone thinks they have to be an expert, which saps away the fun of pairing!
Food & DrinksKHON2

A bartender’s guide to hot cocktails for fall and winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the weather starts to chill out for the year, many of us retreat indoors to stay warm and cozy, but what if you want to get a little tipsy while keeping the temperature up? Although high-proof spirits are known for their apparent body-warming capabilities, with some choice ingredients and a stove, you can make hot cocktails that will warm the body as well as the soul.
DrinksTelegraph

Who needs booze? These low-and-no alcohol beers are perfect for summer

Last time I wrote about no or ultra-low alcohol beers I was convinced it was, by far, the best sector of drinks in what is now called the “nolo” category. Distillers have recently raised their game, with New London Light from Salcombe Gin and offerings from Cornish non-alcoholic spirit brand Pentire. But beer remains the most exciting and diverse area and it’s still the one I turn to most often when having a night off the booze, or avoiding it because I’m driving.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Refreshing Rosé Spritz Is the Ultimate Healthy Summer Cocktail

Whether it's a sip by the pool or a drink at your next backyard barbecue, this refreshing rosé spritz is the perfect healthy cocktail to enjoy all summer long! It's lower in sugar compared to other cocktails and refreshing with fresh citrus and bubbly rosé wine. After, if you're in the market for even more cocktail ideas, check out our list of the 9 Healthiest Cocktails You Can Make at Home.
ScienceDiscover Mag

It's Not Rude — Slurping Makes Food Taste Better

Slurping noodles or soup can offend the sensibilities of westerners at the dinner table. On the other hand, slurping noodles is a polite way to demonstrate your appreciation of a dish for many Asians, who see the sounds as a way of complementing the chef. “The idea there is that...
Food & Drinksguiltyeats.com

Dunkin’ takes on Starbucks this Fall with their newest seasonal drink

Pumpkin Spice season has already begun for many companies, but the ultimate pumpkin flavors usually come from two places – Starbucks and Dunkin’. And while Starbucks has really been the driving force of the Pumpkin Spice season with their classic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), and more recently the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, they are not alone in giving us these flavors.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

3 New Fall-Inspired Drinks Are Coming To Dunkin'

Pumpkin lovers, rejoice! Dunkin' is looking ahead to cooler temperatures with a new lineup of fall-themed drinks perfect for sweater weather sipping. In a press release sent to Mashed, the East coast institution unveiled this year's limited-time fall lineup, including some new offerings that are sure to pique the interest of apple cider aficionados and pumpkin devotees alike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy