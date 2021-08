Last Updated on August 20, 2021 by Cardinal Services. Cardinal Services has been notified that they have been awarded an AWS Foundation Vantage Grant in the amount of $984k. Earlier this year, Cardinal received a $75k planning grant from AWS Foundation. This led to a six-month planning period during which Cardinal worked with consultants gathering data and analyzing organizational challenges and opportunities. The goal being to achieve transformational change at Cardinal that positively impacts the community at large. Cardinal is one of only five organizations to be awarded a Vantage Grant.