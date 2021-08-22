Cancel
Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe match between Nice and Marseille has ended in strange circumstances after the visiting team were attacked by the home fans. A bottle struck Dimitri Payet and the forward launched it back into the crowd. Soon afterwards, the fans invaded the pitch and fights broke out. Levante and Real Madrid...

Bayern Munich vs Koln: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Supercup champions Bayern Munich will go hunting for their first victory of the new Bundesliga season when they face Koln on Sunday. Julian Nagelsmann's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach on opening weekend but really started to find their groove in the Supercup. A Robert Lewandowski double, either side of a strike from Thomas Muller, saw off Borussia Dortmund to the tune of a 3-1 victory.
MATCHDAY: Man U, Chelsea seek 2nd wins; Bayern chases 1st

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all play their first away games of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend. Chelsea visits Arsenal in a London derby and could hand a debut to Romelu Lukaku. Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Wolverhampton, where he coached for four years before leaving at the end of last season.
Bayern Munich president Hainer unimpressed by Alaba presentation at Real Madrid

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was unimpressed by David Alaba's presentation at Real Madrid. Hainer was surprised by how Alaba conducted himself during his Real Madrid presentation specifically singling out the Austrian's decision to kiss the Los Blancos crest. Alaba seems to be settling in well at Real Madrid since...
Everton's youngest ever player, Thierry Small, is set to join Southampton despite interest from Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus after turning down his first pro contract... with 17-year-old concerned at lack of first-team chances at Goodison

Everton's youngest ever player Thierry Small is leaving the club to join Southampton. Small was just 16 years and 176 days when he came on as a late substitute against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup last January to break the club record held by Jose Baxter. He was offered...
Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings

LONDON — The Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out after a feisty London derby at a packed Emirates Stadium. Chelsea had the extra quality in attack which made the difference as Romelu Lukaku (on his debut after returning to the Blues) and Reece James scored.
Holders Chelsea paired with Juventus in Champions League draw

Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in the group stage of this season’s Champions League while runners-up Manchester City will take on Lionel Messi and Paris St Germain. Six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid while Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.
Manchester United face Villarreal after Champions League draw

Manchester United will face Villarreal in the Champions League group stage this season in a repeat of last year’s Europa League final. United were knocked out in the Champions League group stage last season but came agonisingly close to securing their first piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with David de Gea missing the crucial kick in a dramatic penalty shootout. They are joined in Group F by Atalanta, who were knocked out by Real Madrid in the round of 16 last season, and Swiss champions BSC Young Boys.United are hoping to put up stern challenges on both domestic and European fronts after an impressive transfer window, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane moving to Old Trafford, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have both started the new season in spectacular form. Groups in fullGroup A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club BruggeGroup B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC MilanGroup C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, BesiktasGroup D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC SheriffGroup E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo KievGroup F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young BoysGroup G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, WolfsburgGroup H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Malmo
Should Ronaldo ditch Juventus for Manchester City? – The View from East Africa

Sports journalists from the region give their views on whether the Portuguese forward would make the right decision to sign for the Citizens. Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City? It is a no-no for me and for the simple reason that he will never enjoy his football there, I just think United fans won’t just allow him to; the hooligans and extremists won't even let his family have peace.

