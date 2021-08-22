Cancel
2022 Ford Maverick Goes AWD-Only In Canada For 2.0L EcoBoost Model

By Chris Okula
 5 days ago
Ford is simplifying its Maverick compact truck offerings in Canada. Instead of offering Canadian customers all-wheel-drive as an option in the Ecoboost Maverick, Ford has decided to make it standard equipment. This will add cost to the Ecoboost Maverick in Canada and also make it easier for Ford to supply customers with fewer trims to maintain. Will Canadian customers miss the front-wheel-drive Ecoboost Maverick?

