Former FBI profiler and his talks with Ted Bundy featured in new movie out this weekend
IT HAS been decades, but former FBI agent and profiler Bill Hagmaier remembers his first meeting with Ted Bundy with amazing clarity. The young profiler had prepared for the meeting, learning all he could about the accused serial killer from every police report and book he could get his hands on. Hagmaier said he was in the midst of explaining who he was when Bundy pulled out a folder filled with papers published by the very Behavioral Science Unit that Hagmaier was part of at Quantico.starexponent.com
Comments / 0