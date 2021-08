Last spring, a political action committee came to Newberg, recruited candidates for our school board, and heavily funded their campaigns against the only two candidates of color. Their platform, among other things, was explicitly against racial equity. They chose the slogan “Save our Schools” with the “our” in red, bold, italicized font. Given their stances and their campaigns against qualified and experienced candidates of color, their slogan sounded suspiciously like a white supremacist dog whistle with an unstated message of “Save our schools… from them.” But people of good faith were trying to withhold judgment, lead with love, and give them a chance to prove our suspicions wrong.