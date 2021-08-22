Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 Protein-Rich Salads for a Heartier Summertime Meal

By Emma Gallagher
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime means salad. Farmer’s Markets and backyard gardens are starting to burst with produce all destined for big fresh meals. Sometimes, salads are all you can bear on a hot day. Anything that doesn’t involve leaning over a hot stovetop. Salads are a wonderful summertime go-to, but it is all...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Green Salad#Vegan Cheese#Food Drink#Farmer S Markets#Indonesian#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
myrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Red Tricycle

The Best Frozen Meals at Trader Joe’s

School is back in session and that can often mean busy weeknights. Rather than stress over preparing a meal from scratch, why not rely on some of our fave Trader Joe’s pre-prepared meals? They’re quick, simple and easy on the wallet. Scroll down to see our picks for the best kid-friendly meals that even picky eaters will love.
RecipesPosted by
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Mexican Cabbage Salad

Need to add a little crunch and brightness to your tacos? This is the salad you’ll want to have on hand. It’s rich in phytonutrients and ingredients with known anti-inflammatory properties, plus it keeps in the fridge for over a week thanks to a mix of hardy (and inexpensive) vegetables.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

8 High-Protein Egg Bites Dietitians Love for Breakfast

Sous vide egg bites are a popular menu item at Starbucks, but there are plenty of varieties you can enjoy outside of the green mermaid's quarters. What we love about egg bites is that they pack in all the nutritional benefits of eggs, plus extra fiber, protein and other nutrients depending on the veggie and meat additions they include. Egg bites also tend to be a healthy breakfast that's lower in carbohydrates, and they'll keep you full for longer thanks to their protein punch.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Creamy Egg Salad (Without Mayo)

Egg salad makes a quick and easy high-protein lunch, but it's not always the best option due to the addition of mayonnaise. While the condiment adds a dose of creaminess, it also adds plenty of calories, too. Thankfully, there's another great option for giving egg salad its signature creamy texture without using mayo: Greek yogurt.
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

11 Easy Sauces That Will Take Any Meal from Simple to Sensational

Every smart cook knows that savory sauces are the secret to transforming plain ingredients into a delicious meal. Steak might be great on its own, but when you serve it with a sauce like chimichurri? Fantastic! Likewise, an assortment of grilled vegetables become a feast when paired with some homemade tzatziki and pita, and a dollop of romesco makes lackluster chicken kebabs instantly restaurant-worthy. In short, sauce is magic. So do yourself a favor and whip up a double batch of one of these 11 recipes — it’s the easiest, make-ahead way to upgrade whatever you have in your fridge.
Recipeslemontreedwelling.com

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad is a CLASSIC... and this recipe is the best! Made with iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, crispy bacon, minced red onion, and homemade blue cheese dressing, it's everything you want in a Wedge Salad... and so easy to make at home!. When it comes to salads, you can't go...
RecipesSFGate

Two easy tricks to making the best potato salad of your life

There's always room for one more milk in the dairy-free case. The newest is potato milk, produced by Veg of Lund a scientific research company in Sweden. Among its many attributes, potato milk doesn't contain soy, gluten, or added sugar, but does boast strong eco-cred: it uses 56 times less water than almond milk, and takes half the land to grow than required for oats. This week it became available in the U.K. in three flavors: Original, Unsweetened, and Barista.
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

I have a couple of fussy eaters (named London and Etta), and these offer an added dose of protein and energy to their diets. They make a delicious healthy snack or breakfast and are excellent paired with coffee (for someone named Siri). Technique tip: Sometimes wetting your hands helps with...
RecipesNew England Today

Honey-Citrus Chicken

This weeknight-friendly honey-citrus chicken thighs recipe is essentially foolproof. The spice level can be adjusted to your liking, but don’t skimp on the garnishes. 1 medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch-thick wedges. 1–2 poblano peppers, seeded and sliced crosswise into ½-inch-thick rounds. 1 teaspoon kosher salt. ½ teaspoon freshly ground...
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Keto Green Bean Casserole

Traditional green bean casserole is a tasty baked combination of cream of mushroom soup and green beans, topped with fried onion strings. While it's vegetable-forward in theory, it's neither healthful nor viable for keto dieters—typically containing 20 net carbs per serving from the mushroom soup and onion strings alone. Our...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Rotisserie Chicken to Buy, Says Dietitian

If you're in a pinch and don't have time to cook an entire bird for your family or friends, a rotisserie chicken is both a convenient and inexpensive way to get protein on the table. However, like any prepared food, there are a few potential downsides, depending on where you're...
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Fresh vs. Frozen Foods: What is Healthier?

There has been a long time debate on whether fresh vs frozen foods are more nutritious, and the answer just might surprise you!. Nothing compares to the taste of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. However, in some cases, fresh foods are just not accessible, and in others, you may simply enjoy the convenience of having pre-packaged meals for when you’re short on time. Luckily, the food industry has come a long way in terms of delivering frozen foods that are healthy and don’t contain unnecessary amounts of sodium or preservatives. Research has even suggested that buying frozen produce can even be slightly healthier than fresh fruits and vegetables! While this may come as a shock at first, let’s take a look at why this is.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Chicken Paprikash

One of Hungary’s most well-known dishes, chicken paprikash is a delicious stew of chicken, peppers and onions in a rich, sour cream sauce seasoned with an ample amount of paprika. It’s best served over springy egg noodles to soak up all that flavor. Our recipe calls for chicken breast, but legs or thighs are often used. While the exact ingredients vary by region and cultural tradition, there is one thing that is essential to any authentic recipe: Hungarian paprika.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Amish Pickled Beets

The great thing about beets is they’re available all year long, and while they are quite versatile, pickling them is the most popular way to cook this colorful veggie. It’s no wonder! The flavors in this recipe go great with salads, on a sandwich, or just as a snack on their own! So grab a pot, boil some water, and start slicing, ’cause this Amish Pickled Beets recipe is one you won’t want to miss!
RecipesPosted by
Wondermom

Lemon Chicken

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Lemon Chicken is so easy to make and this simple dish can be on the table in 45 minutes. This lemon chicken recipe is coated in sweet and tangy citrus sauce. This lemon chicken dish...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Cucumber Avocado Salad

Cucumber Avocado Salad – A quick and easy cucumber avocado salad recipe with the most delicious lime dressing! One bowl of this avocado cucumber salad is a refreshing lunch or light dinner if you’re trying to keep things on the lighter side. This cucumber avocado salad will disappear so fast and you’ll wish there was more of it. Vegan and vegetarian approved! Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy