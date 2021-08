Pasta chips are the latest sensation circulating on TikTok and they are worth all the hype! Yes, you read that right, pasta chips! This must-try snack is so easy to make and is the perfect appetizer for parties. You can cook them in the oven or an air fryer, and put your own creative spin on them. They are completely customizable, meaning you can add your favorite spices combinations and pair them with any dipping sauce you’d like.