Hampton Roads’ population changed over the past decade. Here’s how it could affect redistricting.

The U.S. Census Bureau last week released data from the country’s once-in-a-decade count of every person in the nation.

The new numbers will be used to decide many important things over the next 10 years, including how lines will be redrawn for legislative districts — a process known as “redistricting.”

Here’s a brief explainer of what the numbers show and how the redistricting process works:

How did the region’s population change?

Statewide, Virginia’s population grew by about 8% , bringing its population to more than 8.6 million.

The state’s rate of growth over the past 10 years was the slowest it’s been since the Great Depression , which was also true for the U.S. as a whole .

Most of the state’s growth was concentrated in northern Virginia, while southwest Virginia and much of the southern part of the state lost population or experienced little growth. Of Virginia’s 133 localities, 62 lost population over the last decade .

The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia works with population data year-round — not just once every 10 years — and releases population estimates regularly.

Hamilton Lombard, a research and policy analyst with the center, said that the center’s estimates generally lined up with the new census numbers, and he wasn’t surprised by most of the state’s growth occurring in northern Virginia.

But county-level data alone doesn’t give the full picture of that growth.

“The growth itself within those areas is typically happening in the outskirts,” Lombard said.

Lombard said the population decline in the southern half of Virginia is linked to the loss of jobs in those areas over the past few decades.

“The reason they’ve struggled off is because their economies haven’t been able to adapt,” Lombard said.

Most localities in Hampton Roads grew in population over the last decade, though not as much as northern Virginia. Two cities, Norfolk and Hampton, lost population.

“The story in Hampton Roads is one of stasis and slight growth,” said Quentin Kidd, dean of the College of Social Sciences at Christopher Newport University.

Virginia Beach remained the region’s most populous city with a population just shy of 460,000. But the city grew at a slower rate than the state overall and cities in northern Virginia, forcing the Beach to slip to the state’s third-most populous locality, overtaken by Prince William County.

James City County experienced the highest rate of growth in Hampton Roads at almost 17%, bringing its population to about 78,000.

With a growth rate of about 12%, Chesapeake’s population also boomed over the past decade, bringing its total to just shy of 250,000. Suffolk’s also grew by about 12%, bringing the population there to more than 94,000.

Other cities, including Portsmouth, Poquoson and Newport News, experienced only slight growth of about 2 or 3%.

As a region, Hampton Roads is now 48% non-white, according to a data analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Williamsburg, where the overall population grew by about 10%, is now less than 50% white, also according to VPAP. The Black population alone in Williamsburg nearly tripled since the last census in 2010. Nationwide, the 2020 Census was the first one to show the country’s white population decreased .

Lombard said the numbers in Virginia college towns, like Williamsburg, deviated the most from the Weldon Cooper Center’s previous estimates — likely because of the pandemic.

Since the census count coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, Lombard said, many students weren’t on campus to be included. Colleges and universities might have counted students using their own records or data points of on-campus residency, which could have skewed the numbers to be higher than they actually were at the time that the count was taken.

Lombard said much of the local-level census data should be taken with a grain of salt for another reason: a new methodology.

Generally, census data is considered the highest quality population data available, Lombard said. But Census Bureau statisticians in 2020 used a system called differential privacy in order to protect people against sophisticated hacker attacks, and the process added noise to the data that makes it harder than usual to analyze the information.

That could make analyzing and drawing conclusions from census data at a more granular level difficult, both for demographers and the agencies that will use the data over the next 10 years.

What is redistricting, and how does it work?

Redistricting is the process of redrawing the lines of state and federal legislative districts to account for population changes over the past decade, which are reflected in the decennial census.

Getting a proper census count is crucially important to that process so people get fair representation in government.

In Virginia , state House and Senate districts must be drawn so that each district has roughly the same amount of people, while congressional districts much be drawn so that each district has the exact same number of people, with a minimal margin of error.

The state House of Delegates has 100 seats, while the state Senate has 40 districts. Virginia has 11 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Previously, Virginia’s legislative maps were drawn by the General Assembly. But last year, voters approved a state constitutional amendment to establish a bipartisan redistricting commission to draw the lines instead, starting with the 2021 redistricting process, based on the numbers from the 2020 Census.

The redistricting commission is made up of 16 members . Eight members are state legislators — four each from the House of Delegates and the Senate, and evenly divided between the majority and minority parties in each chamber. The other eight members are Virginia citizens.

Under state law , the commission has 45 days from when they receive the census data to draw the maps and submit them to the General Assembly.

The redistricting commission voted Monday to use Aug. 26 as their start date to begin drawing the maps, instead of Aug. 12, when the Census Bureau released the data. Because the data released by the Census Bureau was not in a user-friendly format, the commission voted to wait until they receive reformatted data from a contractor.

After the commission draws its maps and approves them, the General Assembly will then be given 15 days to approve the maps , using an up-or-down vote, with no opportunity to amend them. If the General Assembly rejects the maps, the Supreme Court of Virginia will draw them instead.

Based on the commission’s selection of Aug. 26 as their receipt date of the data, the new state House and Senate maps can be expected by Oct. 10, and Congressional maps can be expected by Oct. 25.

Citizens can submit public comment , and even propose their own maps, to the redistricting commission.

How will Hampton Roads be affected by redistricting?

Hampton Roads likely won’t see any “huge” changes at the congressional level in this decade’s redistricting, Kidd said, but state House of Delegates and Senate districts could experience some shake-ups.

Hampton Roads is currently split between four congressional districts: the first, second, third and fourth districts. In the second, third and fourth districts, the shifts will be less noticeable than in the first, Kidd said.

The first congressional district currently includes the upper part of the Peninsula and stretches into northern Virginia. Kidd said there is a chance the district could be pushed out of Hampton Roads because of higher population counts in the northern part of the district.

State districts in Hampton Roads that include cities that lost population — notably Norfolk — will likely have to pull in population from the faster-growing suburban areas around them, Kidd said. In Hampton Roads, the faster-growing areas include Chesapeake and Suffolk, which could affect the distribution of state-level representation on the south side.

It’s a “fact of life” that House of Delegates districts have to be equal, Kidd said, so if an area is losing population, those localities will have to share representation with an area that has the population to make it up.

Kidd compared the changes to a “suction force” that will pull political representation from the less populous southern and southwestern parts of Virginia to the more populous northeastern part of the state.

Hampton Roads and the rest of the state will use the current House of Delegates districts for the upcoming election in November. The new districts will be ready for congressional elections in 2022, and state Senate elections in 2023.