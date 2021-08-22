Interview: Lisa Joy

A soggy near-future noir that fatally misunderstands the past, Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is miles away from memorable, but that doesn’t mean it’s always so easy to forget. For one thing, it would be hard to completely shake any murder-mystery set in a half-submerged Miami so devastated by climate change that the streets of South Beach are flooded, the entire population has gone nocturnal because the daytime is too hot, and the rich live on a massive platform that’s walled off with its own private dam. If the lavish sets are furnished with too much CG, it’s still plenty neat to see trains skim across the surface of the ocean, or watch Hugh Jackman (as a rumpled private investigator of sorts) fight someone to the death in a sunken ballroom. But for all of its mildewed splendor, this Art Deco cross between “Waterworld” and “Blade Runner” lingers in the mind as a head-scratching example of what can go wrong when science-fiction ignores the immutable nature of certain facts.