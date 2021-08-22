Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Interview: Lisa Joy

blcklst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Billy Collins
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Nora Ephron
Person
Bryan Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Advertising#Hbo#Stanford#Universal Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman, Lisa Joy, and Daniel Wu Break Down Movie’s Underwater Scenes

Reminiscence is hitting theatres and HBO Max at the end of the month, and it's set to be Westworld creator Lisa Joy's directorial feature debut. The sci-fi thriller stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, and Daniel Wu. The upcoming movie has some neat underwater scenes, which really put Jackman through the wringer. Not only does the X-Men alum have to fight underwater in the movie, but he also nearly gets drowned in a giant fish tank. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jackman, Joy, and Wu and they all talked about the water scenes.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Hugh Jackman, Lisa Joy tease the mind-bending Reminiscence: 'Everything you know is flipped on its head'

The star and writer-director also discuss uncooperative eels, lost phones, food poisoning, and... Brad Pitt?. In kinetic sci-fi thriller Reminiscence (out Friday), Hugh Jackman is Nick Bannister, a war vet living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast who helps people access lost memories. When new client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) goes missing, his life is changed forever. Here, Jackman, 52, and the film's writer-director Lisa Joy (Westworld), 44, break it all down for EW — to a point. "Whatever you think the movie is going to be," says Jackman, "it's going to pivot constantly and keep you on your toes."
EntertainmentPaste Magazine

Lisa Joy Talks Reminiscence, Westworld and the "Modern Mythology" of Sci-Fi

Perusing Lisa Joy’s professional CV, it’s easy to assume that she’s had a clear career trajectory since she landed a spot in the writer’s room for Pushing Daisies back in 2007. After it was canceled, Joy shifted to Miami noir hit Burn Notice, and in 2016 co-created an updated adaptation of Westworld with her husband, Jonah Nolan. But in truth, “attorney” was the actual intended path for Joy, the daughter of English and Taiwanese immigrants.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Lisa Joy’s Soggy Near-Future Noir Is All Too Easy to Forget

A soggy near-future noir that fatally misunderstands the past, Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is miles away from memorable, but that doesn’t mean it’s always so easy to forget. For one thing, it would be hard to completely shake any murder-mystery set in a half-submerged Miami so devastated by climate change that the streets of South Beach are flooded, the entire population has gone nocturnal because the daytime is too hot, and the rich live on a massive platform that’s walled off with its own private dam. If the lavish sets are furnished with too much CG, it’s still plenty neat to see trains skim across the surface of the ocean, or watch Hugh Jackman (as a rumpled private investigator of sorts) fight someone to the death in a sunken ballroom. But for all of its mildewed splendor, this Art Deco cross between “Waterworld” and “Blade Runner” lingers in the mind as a head-scratching example of what can go wrong when science-fiction ignores the immutable nature of certain facts.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Lisa Joy: ‘I thought about doing Reminiscence under a male pseudonym’

Little more than a decade ago, Lisa Joy was a high-flying Harvard graduate at the start of a career in corporate law. Now, she’s the co-creator, writer and part-director of HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi western Westworld (with husband and creative partner Jonathan Nolan, younger brother of Christopher), and she’s just finished writing, producing and directing her first feature film, Reminiscence. Not bad for someone who hadn’t watched television or film until she went to college. “I was quite bookish growing up and I wasn’t allowed to watch a lot of TV or films,” says the 44-year-old. “I really honed my sense of story more from...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Lisa Joy’s Journey to ‘Reminiscence’ Began at the ‘Memento’ Premiere in 2001

Lisa Joy’s Reminiscence takes viewers on a journey to the future, one where Miami is submerged in water and society has become nocturnal. The Westworld co-creator’s feature film debut follows Hugh Jackman’s Nick Bannister, who helps clients relive their fondest memories by way of a reminiscence machine. Bannister’s life is eventually turned upside down when Rebecca Ferguson‘s Mae needs help finding her keys, setting the sci-fi noir’s central love story in motion. For Joy, the inspiration for Reminiscence partially came from the 2001 premiere of Memento, where she first met her now-husband and creative partner, Jonathan “Jonah” Nolan. (Nolan co-wrote...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Reminiscence’: Lisa Joy’s Nostalgic, Noir-Inspired Gem Is Packed With Intellectual & Emotional Thrills [Review]

Nostalgia is a lie, but it’s true that they don’t make studio movies quite like they used to. It’s a common lament that non-IP influenced, original screenplays, and movies with smart-thinking, sexy lead adults aren’t as supported by the major studios as they once were. Enter “Reminiscence,” with its unabashed old soul and classic appetite for what makes a great Hollywood tale. It’s all about gorgeous movie stars intertwined, mysteries that throw characters into emotional labyrinths, and rich, practical production design that makes a Hollywood set a not-too-fantastical reflection of the real world. The film is a gem, really, with noir-inspired cynicism that’s almost too pure for the era of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but it’s nonetheless packed with intellectual and emotional thrills from debut writer/director Lisa Joy.
MoviesPolygon

Lisa Joy’s sci-fi movie Reminiscence lays out a terrible future by staring back at the past

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Joy Reflects on Almost Pitching ‘Reminiscence’ Under Male Pseudonym So “People Might Take Me More Seriously”

Lisa Joy is now a renowned sci-fi writer as co-creator of Westworld, but as a woman tackling the white-male-dominated genre, it wasn’t always that way. Joy recently told the U.K.’s The Independent that she considered pitching Reminiscence — the Warner Bros. Hugh Jackman-starrer she wrote and directed — under a male pseudonym, thinking it would get more traction than a sci-fi script coming from a woman (especially as she was then pregnant with her now-7-year-old daughter). At the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, she elaborated on that thought, saying “it just felt like because it was genre and because of...
TV & VideosCollider

Lisa Joy on ‘Reminiscence,’ Casting Hugh Jackman, and How the ‘Fallout’ Amazon Series Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

With Reminiscence arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max tomorrow, I recently spoke to writer-director Lisa Joy about making her feature directorial debut. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Thandiwe Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.
MoviesCollider

Thandiwe Newton on ‘Reminiscence’ and Why Lisa Joy Rewrote Her Character So She Could Play the Role

With writer-director Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut, Reminiscence, arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this weekend, I recently spoke to Thandiwe Newton about making the science-fiction thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.
Movieswmleader.com

Reminiscence review: Lisa Joy’s Westworld followup lays out another awful future

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Westworld’: Co-Creator Lisa Joy Promises “New Worlds” In Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Season 4 of Westworld, as we first told you, has returned to filming at the Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA; and in a recent conversation with the co-creator of the HBO series, Lisa Joy, on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, we learned some more details on what’s bound to unfold. Joy joined us on Hero Nation to discuss her feature directorial debut Reminiscence which hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday. In regards to season 4 of Westworld, Joy promises “You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped...
MoviesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Lisa Joy Almost Used a Male Pseudonym to Pitch Reminiscence

Lisa Joy almost used a male pseudonym to pitch Reminiscence because of sexism in the industry. “Lisa Joy’s directorial debut Reminiscence premiered in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend. The film is a sci-fi noir set in Miami in the not-too-distant future, where climate change and global warming have flooded the city. Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is a veteran who runs a struggling business where clients can revisit old memories via immersion tank.”
Moviesimdb.com

‘Reminiscence’: Creating a Visual Mindscape for Lisa Joy’s ‘Analog Noir’ Worthy of Hitchcock

In Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence,” “an analog noir” set in a sunken Miami of the future, Hugh Jackman — a navigator of memories with his Reminiscence machine — becomes obsessed with torch singer Rebecca Ferguson, and falls into a web of corruption and murder. It’s like a cross between “Rear Window,” “Vertigo,” and “Chinatown.” And the “Westworld” co-creator needed go-to cinematographer Paul Cameron to create a visual language for moving in and out of the Reminiscence machine.
Books & Literaturethewestsidegazette.com

Mel Books: The Producers Star Releases His Memoirs

WASHINGTON — Mel Brooks, an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker, has written his first memoir titled “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business.”. Ballantine Books announced on Aug. 4, 2021, that they have acquired and will publish the comedy legend’s upcoming 400-page memoir, as per reports. In the...
Celebritieswgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Hugh Jackman

Native Australian and “nice guy” Hugh Jackman comes to talk to Dean about his newest movie ‘Reminiscence,’ the story of a private eye trying to uncover the mystery in the memories inside one of his clients. Hugh talks on this and other projects of the last year.
TV & Videoscharlottestar.com

Jacob Anderson cast as lead for Interview With the Vampire

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jacob Anderson has been cast in the lead role of the 'Interview With the Vampire' series at AMC. According to Variety, Anderson will play the titular vampire, Louis, known in the novel as Louis de Pointe du Lac. The book on which the series will be based centers on Louis as he relates the story of his life to a reporter, in particular how he was turned into a vampire and then mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy