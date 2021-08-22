Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The metaverse’s appeal hinges on its designers and hosts

By Doron Nir
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, science fiction predicted we would be cruising around in hovercrafts and experiencing the bulk of our lives through virtual reality by the 21st century, yet we are still a far cry from a digital world to spend our days in. The concept of a “metaverse” has been defined by Hollywood as a fully fleshed out virtual world where people in digital avatar form visit to establish emotional connections with others while indulging in all of their entertainment vices with just a pair of VR goggles. Over the years, multiple attempts at making metaverses a reality — from Linden Labs’ Second Life to IMVU — generated the occasional hype, but the latest gold rush became supercharged when Roblox’s March IPO in March had a whopping $41 billion valuation and Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook will become a metaverse company within 5 years. As the hottest topic in Silicon Valley, the metaverse finally seems commercially viable.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Epic Games#Metaverse#Virtual Worlds#Ipo#Linden Labs#Facebook#Unity#Nvidia#Venturebeat#Minecraft#Manticore#Ugc#Rings
Related
Video GamesFast Company

The video-gaming network that’ll have you yelling, ‘I want my VENN TV’

Ben Kusin, a former marketer at Electronic Arts, and esports executive Ariel Horn created an MTV-like entertainment destination for gamers last August, replete with a Total Request Live-like show, signing a lease in a high-profile building (the World Trade Center), and planning for fans to “come face-to-face with creators,” says Kusin, who is both a cofounder and co-CEO with Horn.
Video GamesIGN

Scuf Gaming Unveils Its First Controllers Designed for Xbox Series X|S

Scuf Gaming, the company best-known for customizing high-end gamepads, has announced its first two controllers with a design based on Microsoft's official Xbox Series X|S controller. The Scuf Instinct and Instinct Pro are compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile devices. Both gamepads feature four paddles on the back...
Video GamesGamespot

Video Games Dominated This Year's World Cosplay Summit

For cosplayers looking to show off their latest creations in 2021, this year's World Cosplay Summit was as good a chance as any to do so provided that they could make the cut. With the finals now over, the top three teams have emerged, each one bringing to life a video game that earned them top marks with the judges.
InternetArs Technica

Facebook’s “Metaverse” gets a bit closer today with Horizon Workrooms

Today, Facebook launched Horizon Workrooms—its first major step toward CEO Mark Zuckerberg's imagined metaverse, an all-encompassing alternate reality that blends the real world with digital imaginations and enhancements. Zoom for nerds in goggles. This isn't the most flattering way to describe Horizon Workrooms, but it's not exactly inaccurate. The basic...
InternetThe Verge

Inside Facebook’s metaverse for work

It wasn’t long into a recent press briefing I attended in virtual reality when Mark Zuckerberg showed up to talk about the metaverse. I was sitting at a long, U-shaped conference table with a handful of other reporters, our floating torsos bobbing over our chairs, as the Facebook CEO beamed in. A giant, floating display nearby showed other Facebook employees dialed in from the non-VR world to watch us through their computer screens. It was there that Zuckerberg first appeared through his webcam before donning a headset and teleporting into a chair at the table as his own legless avatar.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Dr. Disrespect launches his own gaming studio

Popular streamer and gaming personality Herschel "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm is launching his own game studio, and based on a Tweet he put out on Tuesday, he is looking for a Studio Head to partner with him to accomplish his gaming vision. According to the job post, the streamer is partnering with BoomTV to create a AA/AAA gaming studio that will create and publish original games.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Working from home never looked so awful: Facebook launches a virtual reality OFFICE where users can host meetings with cartoon avatars of their colleagues, as part of Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to turn the platform into a 'metaverse'

It may look like a scene from the two-decade-old video game The Sims, but these brand new clips and images are actually part of Facebook's grand vision of what working from home could look like in the future. With many companies still operating remotely because of the Covid pandemic, the...
InternetInc.com

Facebook's Metaverse Dream Is a Conference Room? It Sounds More Like a Nightmare

Thursday morning, Facebook rolled out the first real-world piece of Mark Zuckerberg's dream of turning the company into a pillar of the metaverse. Known as Horizon Workrooms, it's an interactive virtual reality tool for meetings. Basically, that means is that you can now attend a meeting by way of an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, and you appear in a shared space as an avatar character, along with all of your co-workers.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is the Metaverse?

Although some might have heard the term “metaverse” only recently, it’s been in use for a couple of decades. It was first used in the 1990s in a work of fiction, and it usually describes a hypothetical future version of the internet that exists alongside reality as a shared persistent virtual world.
FIFAVentureBeat

EA’s Patent Pledge will give competitors free access to accessibility technology

Electronic Arts is announcing a Patent Pledge where it will give competitors and developers free access to its accessibility-related patents and technology. That means it won’t keep those inventions exclusive to itself or sue anyone who uses them to make games more accessible for players with disabilities. EA said it was part of its commitment to positive play for everyone.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Absurd Joy raises $5.5M to make remote collaboration joyful with Tangle

Virtual reality gaming pioneers Alex Schwartz and Cy Wise have started a new company called Absurd Joy to make remote working more joyful through an app they call Tangle. They have raised $5.5 million. Hanging out together with your coworkers on Zoom (unless you’re playing poker) isn’t joyful. But Absurd...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Halo Infinite — Xbox’s holiday blockbuster — is launching in December

One of the biggest upcoming Xbox games finally has a release date — sort of. Halo Infinite is launching December 8, according to a listing on the Microsoft store. And that lines up with the timing I’ve heard, which put the release in an early December window. This will get the game out in time for the 2021 gift-giving holidays after a year-long delay.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Deadmau5 will launch Oberhasli virtual world and music experience on Core

Electronic music artist Deadmau5 has teamed up with Manticore Games, the maker of the user-generated game platform Core, to build a virtual music experience and social space called Oberhasli. It will be a virtual world where fans can hang out, attend concerts, and engage with Deadmau5 (pronounced “dead mouse”). Manticore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy