Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

A Toledo woman is charged with felonious assault

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtCpb_0bZPY6Ot00

A Toledo woman has been charged with felonious assault for allegedly attacking a man on the 300 block of Spring Grove Ave. in East Toledo late Saturday night.

According to court records 26-year-old Isabella Alexander attacked the victim while they were using the bathroom. Alexander believed the victim took her cellphone.

Alexander struck the victim several times and punched them in the face. The victim also states that Alexander cut them with a knife and used mace on them in addition to biting them in the leg.

The court records documents abrasions on the victim's back, lower right leg and chest. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy