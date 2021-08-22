Cancel
Update on officer-involved shooting in Augusta

By KNSS Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Augusta. The Augusta Police Department received a 911 call where no report was made, but the caller did not hang up the phone. They tracked the call to the Phillips 66 at 610 W 7th St. in Augusta. An Augusta Police officer contacted the subject who called 911 and learned that a man inside the convenience store had felony warrants for his arrest.

