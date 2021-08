It has been a difficult year and a half for a lot of people. Oakland A’s starter Frankie Montas had been diagnosed with Covid-19 before the season began and early in the year, it seemed he might have been still feeling some after-effects. Inconsistency was the game and Montas was the king of it. Showing some flashes of brilliance while also looking completely lost at times. Through his first 17 starts, Montas only had two starts where he didn’t allow an earned run. Something needed to give, and Montas went and discovered it.