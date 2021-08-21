Summerslam 2021 Live Coverage And Results
Commentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. We’re back in front of a full stadium and that could make things interesting. Throw in the fact that this is on a Saturday for once and there is a different energy to the whole thing. We have a full on dream match main event as John Cena is challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title so at least the big match at the end should be good. Let’s get to it.wrestlingrumors.net
