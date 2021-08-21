Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Summerslam 2021 Live Coverage And Results

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. We’re back in front of a full stadium and that could make things interesting. Throw in the fact that this is on a Saturday for once and there is a different energy to the whole thing. We have a full on dream match main event as John Cena is challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title so at least the big match at the end should be good. Let’s get to it.

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Byron Saxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Bank#Aew Debut#First Match Set Aew#Mvp Makes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

The Biggest Party of the Summer rolled into Las Vegas on Saturday night as WWE presented SummerSlam, one of its premier pay-per-view extravaganzas, headlined appropriately by the epic encounter between Universal champion Roman Reigns and John Cena. The show promised the latest chapter in top feuds, the conclusion of others...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

SmackDown Star Unveils An Entirely New Character

That’s who he is now. There are certain wrestlers who are known by one name and one name only. It is rare for some of those names to change, but every now and then you hear something different and it can kind of throw you off a bit. That being said, sometimes a change is needed and it can make things better. It seems that we are seeing that again at the moment.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, tonight is the go home show for WWE Summerslam. Summerslam will be coming our way tomorrow in a rare Saturday PPV for the WWE, and this is the last shot they have at convincing you to spend money on it. John Cena and Roman Reigns will trade barbs again, an Uso will wrestle a Mysterio (Rey and Jey in this instance), Edge will be back, Big E will have to try and get his Money in the Bank briefcase back from “bum ass” Baron Corbin, and I’m sure there will be some interaction between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental title last week, so we’ll see if he can help breathe some life into that relatively limp belt. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to it.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Baron Corbin’s Luck Is Turning Around

That’s a new direction. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestling storyline and some of them are a lot more successful than others. The sign of a good one though is that it makes you want to keep watching and see what happens. Every now and then, you see one of these take place and that is the case again. Now we might be seeing a new direction for the storyline.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds. Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee Reveals Heartbreaking News From Doctor

WWE star Keith Lee recently made his return to the company after a sudden and long hiatus. During the period, the fans speculated about his ill health. ‘The Limitless’ had said that he would discuss his absence from the company. Keith Lee opens up on the absence. He recently spoke...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Diva Is Signing With AEW

The former WWE star Ruby Riott(Ruby Soho) could be the latest addition to the AEW roster. AEW’s women’s division seems to get bolstered with Ruby’s addition. Fightful Select reported that there are plans on the table for Ruby Soho to join Tony Khan’s company as per the talent and industry insiders.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge New WWE Contract Leaks

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his raucous return to the WWE Universe by crashing the ‘biggest party of the Summer’ and returning to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. It is now being reported what the role of ‘The Beast’ will be going forward in the company. Brock Lesnar ‘disrespected’ this Raw star because of his haircut.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is Chris Jericho Quitting AEW For WWE Return?

Current AEW Star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is no doubt one of the most accomplished and popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has competed in several promotions such as WCW, WWE, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW among others. Chris Jericho also previously dropped a major return bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy