Summerslam 2021 Live Coverage And Results

Well everyone, tonight is the go home show for WWE Summerslam. Summerslam will be coming our way tomorrow in a rare Saturday PPV for the WWE, and this is the last shot they have at convincing you to spend money on it. John Cena and Roman Reigns will trade barbs again, an Uso will wrestle a Mysterio (Rey and Jey in this instance), Edge will be back, Big E will have to try and get his Money in the Bank briefcase back from “bum ass” Baron Corbin, and I’m sure there will be some interaction between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental title last week, so we’ll see if he can help breathe some life into that relatively limp belt. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to it.