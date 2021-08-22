Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Stephen Colbert and Chuck Schumer’s Backstage Dance Sparks Debate: ‘Innocent Joy’ or ‘Maximum Cringe’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bad weather may have brought an early end to New York City’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” — which led to full cancellation of the event on Saturday night mid-song — but nobody was raining on the parade of Stephen Colbert and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The two...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 5

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Dagen Mcdowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Sparks#Senate#Nyc#Seinfeld#Dagenmcdowell#Vibblevobble#Stephenathome#Leahmcelrath#Redriverdog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Parts Of Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned on Monday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but spot two strange parts of the announcement. First, Cuomo isn’t leaving immediately but rather in 14 days. “Evidently he gave himself two weeks’...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Critics mock Sen. Chuck Schumer’s rap flow at NYC hip-hop concert

Chuck Schumer is getting a bad rap. The Senate majority leader drew jeers for his awkward flow at a Bronx hip-hop concert celebrating the start of New York City’s “Homecoming Week” Monday. Holding a large plaque, the 70-year-old New York lawmaker shimmied up on stage, where Bronx Borough President Ruben...
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, August 26?

Late-night TV fans definitely notice when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert doesn’t show up. So what should audiences expect to see tonight on CBS?. The ratings-leader hasn’t been seen all week — something fans have grown used to during the summer. The ongoing pandemic has only added to the equation, considering late-night shows typically go with a light schedule in the summer months.
Celebritieshollywoodintoto.com

Did Stephen Colbert Just Have His Worst Week … Ever?

Conservatives can mock Stephen Colbert all they want, but it hardly matters to the progressive comic. Colbert has been late night’s undisputed leader for the past few years, and there’s been no serious attempt to dethrone him. He doesn’t need conservatives watching his show, apparently. Nor do the right-leaning slings and arrows pierce his ratings shield.
San Diego, CAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen Colbert mocks anti-vaxxers in San Diego

The San Diego Board of Supervisors has become must-see TV thanks to the loud and proud population of anti-vaxxers. Last night on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert’s monologue highlighted some of the latest characters. Protests against mask mandates and vaccines have been ongoing since the onset of the novel coronavirus...
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert: I was uninvited from Barack Obama's 60th birthday party

The Late Show host cleared up rumors that he and wife Edie attended the former president's birthday bash over the weekend. “Here’s the thing — a hot ticket is what it was, but given the whole pandemic thing and the Delta variant, a celebrity mosh pit was maybe not the wisest choice, so Obama decided to scale back the guestlist for his party,” the host said on Monday’s show, adding: “In the massive scaling back, I got massively scaled.” Colbert, Conan O’Brien, Larry David and David Letterman were among the TV comedy stars whose invitations were revoked when Obama's part was downscaled due to the delta variant surge of COVID-19.
CelebritiesVulture

Feel Free to Try Stephen Colbert’s Handy Trick to Destroy Embarrassment

Nearly a decade ago, John Hodgman appeared on SiriusXM’s Unmasked and shared a “thirdhand story” about how Stephen Colbert “trained himself to stop feeling embarrassment.” As the story goes, a younger Colbert would repeatedly do ridiculously silly things in public, like crossing the street while doing a “funny walk,” as a form of immersion therapy until he no longer felt embarrassment — a technique Hodgman said was clearly apparent in Colbert’s comedy. It’s an anecdote that Hodgman found very inspiring, and one that Colbert confirmed on his late show last night in more detail, alongside guest Alan Alda.
MusicRegister Citizen

Jon Batiste of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' and Disney's 'Soul' heads to Alive@Five

The more directions Jon Batiste’s musical career leads him, the more grounded he becomes. Besides appearing before millions of television viewers nightly as the musical director for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Batiste is an Oscar-winning composer, a Grammy-nominated recording artist, a bandleader, and a Black Lives Matter activist. He also co-directs the Jazz Museum in Harlem.
Celebritieshollywoodintoto.com

‘Gutfeld!’ Takes Down Truth Denier Colbert in Late Night Wars

President Joe Biden’s disastrous week gave Stephen Colbert a tall task. How does Colbert’s far-Left “Late Show” tell topical jokes when the biggest news story, the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan, humiliates a Democratic president?. Answer? Colbert’s writing team served up a series of lies and excuses to satiate their base.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Seth Meyers Brutally Roasts Rudy Giuliani for His New Gig on Cameo: ‘He’s Basically Panhandling’

Seth Meyers hit at Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday’s Late Night — roasting the former Mayor of New York City for his new gig on Cameo. “I mean, this guy — this guy, who is a personal lawyer to the president of the United States, and now, he’s basically panhandling in the same place you can get a ‘Happy bat mitzvah’ message from Jamie Farr,” the host cracked, mocking Giuliani for joining Cameo due to “major legal and financial trouble.”
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Meghan McCain compares chuckling Kamala Harris to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Meghan McCain has compared Vice President Kamala Harris to mentally ill movie villain the Joker after she laughed when asked about the deadly crisis in Afghanistan. “This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker),” the former host of “The View” wrote alongside a clip of the VP chuckling wildly last Friday while halting a reporter asking her about the crisis.
TV & VideosVulture

Watch Seth Meyers Turn Cuomo’s Exit Into a Modern Seinfeld Episode

Seth Meyers Tuesday night “Closer Look” focused mostly on Rudy Giuliani joining Cameo, maybe the four most cursed words to ever clump together. But first, he had to point out how bullshit Andrew Cuomo’s “the line moved” argument was. In fact, it reminded him of nothing more than a C- Seinfeld B story. In Meyers’ imagination, George Costanza would be the one to complain about the line moving. Jerry would react with surprise that the line has moved at all (which is perhaps why he won’t do college shows anymore), and Puddy would “use” the line on Elaine. Meyers acted out his spec script, impressions and all, because there is still no audience watching/judging Seth Meyers and it has made him go insane. Which is fun for us, the viewers. Meyers is far from the only late night host poking holes in Cuomo’s story, but he is the only one using a funky bass sting to accentuate his point.
Public Healthexpressnews.com

Comedian Seth Meyers torches Abbott for COVID-19 diagnosis

Seth Meyers had a lot to catch up on Wednesday night, from the U.S. promotion of the booster shot against COVID-19 to the announcement that anyone attending a large event in Los Angeles must wear a mask. The “Late Night” host also took a jab at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s...

Comments / 5

Community Policy