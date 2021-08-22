Cancel
Don Everly of Everly Brothers Dead at 84

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Don Everly, the last remaining member of The Everly Brothers — the duo that had a profound influence on numerous groups including The Beatles — has died. Don passed away Saturday at his home in Nashville. The cause of death is not yet known. The Everly Brothers had a string...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

