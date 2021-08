Extreme heat and drought are impacting vital cash crops, including corn and wheat, with prices continuing to rise in the midst of shortage. Farmers, already struggling to make ends meet from the pandemic-affected prices of last year, are now facing a harvest of crops that are in poor condition at best. The Wall Street Journal reported that 63% of U.S. spring wheat crops are in poor or very poor condition, compared to only 6% last year at the same time.