Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier Grab Dinner Together at Craig's

The Twilight franchise still holds a dear place in fans' hearts, especially after its five-film saga brought a number of stars and up-and-comers into its fold. The films ended up featuring some surprising combinations of actors, many of whom have since gone on to have notable careers — and it looks like two of those stars just reunited. Kristen Stewart, who starred as Bella Swan across the entire Twilight franchise, and Rami Malek, who portrayed Benjamin in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, were both seen attending the birthday party of Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. While it doesn't look like the pair were photographed together, they did both show up in a series of photos posted to Instagram by Waititi's girlfriend, musician and actress Rita Ora.