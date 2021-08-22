Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier Grab Dinner Together at Craig's

justjaredjr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a date night for Cole Sprouse and his girlfriend Ari Fournier!. If you don’t know, the 29-year-old Riverdale star and 22-year-old model have been linked for several months now. They were first seen holding hands back in March. The last photos we have of Cole and Ari are...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Sprouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cole Sprouse Ari#Pda#Riverdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Transformation Of Dylan And Cole Sprouse From Babies To 29

Of all the notable twins in Hollywood, Cole and Dylan Sprouse are a most refreshing pair. Some viewers met them when the Sprouses took over a certain fictional hotel on the Disney Channel. Others watched them grow up on camera long before that. And some probably remember them from the Danimals yogurt contest.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Floods Instagram With Selfies: Has Anything Changed?

After a week of silence, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flooded Instagram with tons of selfies. Fans of the TLC personality, however, had one simple question: Has anything really changed?. Tammy Slaton floods Instagram, tons of selfies. Roughly six hours, Tammy Slaton took to Instagram THREE different times to post...
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Lynda Boyd Lost her Brother and Sister to Cancer. Then She Got the Phone Call All Actors Dread. Here’s Her Remarkable Story of Art Imitating Life.

Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd discusses losing her brother and sister to cancer, and recalls first hearing that her character, Lilly, would be killed off by cancer. To prepare for her part and learn what it’s like to live with pancreatic cancer, Lynda Boyd read Alex Trebek’s memoir. Boyd explains why...
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

TikTok star Timbo the Redneck dead at 18 after ‘Big Booty’ truck tragedy

Timothy Isaiah Hall, better-known as “Timbo the Redneck” from Florida on TikTok, has reportedly died in truck stunt gone gruesomely wrong. He was 18. Timbo — who racked up more than 200,000 followers and 2.5 million likes with his controversial Confederate comedy videos about #LivingSouthern — allegedly died doing what he loved most: Driving “doughnuts” in the front yard Saturday, when his prized pick-up truck — “Big Booty Judy” — flipped, ejected him and landed on top of his body.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Lexi Wilson Reveals What Below Deck Med Fans May Not Realize About Breakfast Service

With this season's conflict in the rearview mirror, the Below Deck Mediterranean crew put their teamwork into overdrive to welcome a new group of charter guests to the Lady Michelle in the August 16 episode. However, chief stew Katie Flood expressed some concerns about Lexi Wilson being able to juggle all of the responsibilities required of a second stew after a not-so-smooth breakfast service.
Beauty & FashionSea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo 'cares' about the clothes she wears

Olivia Rodrigo "cares" about what she puts on her body and won't wear anything she's not "comfortable" in. The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker's stylist, Chenelle Delgadillo, has revealed everything they choose for the 18-year-old pop sensation to wear is only items that are "authentic" to her style. She told WWD:...
CelebritiesComicBook

Twilight Stars Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek Reunite

The Twilight franchise still holds a dear place in fans' hearts, especially after its five-film saga brought a number of stars and up-and-comers into its fold. The films ended up featuring some surprising combinations of actors, many of whom have since gone on to have notable careers — and it looks like two of those stars just reunited. Kristen Stewart, who starred as Bella Swan across the entire Twilight franchise, and Rami Malek, who portrayed Benjamin in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, were both seen attending the birthday party of Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. While it doesn't look like the pair were photographed together, they did both show up in a series of photos posted to Instagram by Waititi's girlfriend, musician and actress Rita Ora.

Comments / 0

Community Policy