Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Take Their Kids to ‘Hamilton,’ Keep up the PDA

By TMZ
 5 days ago

9:59 AM PT — Not that we needed more evidence, but this video we just got shows how much these 2 are into each other. As soon as the curtain came down on “Hamilton,” Ben and Jen were kissing (safely through their masks), and Ben’s arms were wrapped around J Lo as they waited to exit the theater.

J Lo
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
