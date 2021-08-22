Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Posts Powerful Note About Being ‘Kind’ to Others Upon Returning to School

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0CGP_0bZPVc7J00

We are only a few months away from the return of our favorite show, “Yellowstone,” and the anticipation is hitting new highs for fans.

The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” will begin airing season four episodes on November 7. We will all have to find a way to pass the time until it is time to head back to the Dutton Ranch. The show’s cast is also taking advantage of their downtime by getting a little rest and relaxation. For the show’s youngest cast member, however, free time is few and far between.

At the age of 13, Brecken Merrill is the youngest of the expansive “Yellowstone” cast. He plays young rancher in training Tate Dutton on the show. Now early into his teenage years, Brecken will be returning to school during the “Yellowstone” offseason. On social media, Merrill has spoken about his return to school and how he is excited for fans to see what the fourth season of his show has in store. That will come in a little over two months, but until then, the young actor will be focusing on his studies. He took to social media earlier this weekend to remind students to be kind to their fellow classmates.

“Thought this is worth sharing,” the “Yellowstone” star says in his post. “It costs nothing to be kind.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Says ‘Be Kind’

In the social media post, Merrill also shares a memo that asks returning students to show kindness to incoming students. It suggests helping and encouraging fellow students struggling to make new friends or being picked on. The letter also notes that students can show kindness by assisting a shy classmate and eating lunch with them.

The post then encourages students to be a leader and a warrior by showing kindness to fellow classmates.

“Say hi. Smile at them. Ask if you can sit with them. Include them. You never know what that person is facing on the inside or outside of school. Your kindness will make a difference in someone’s life.”

Excellent words there shared by Brecken Merrill and something we can all do — even if we are not students.

“Yellowstone” fans are anxious to see what the upcoming new season has in store for Brecken Merrill and Tate Dutton. It is a safe bet that we will continue to see the maturation of the youngster as the series rolls along.

Tate will certainly be affected by the events of the third season finale that saw his family come under attack. His father, Kayce Dutton, was attacked by unknown gunmen. The same can be said about his grandfather, John Dutton. His aunt, Beth Dutton, is feet away from an exploding bomb in the “Yellowstone” finale.

With a new season rapidly approaching, our wait for answers will soon come to an end.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

183K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#To Be Kind#Paramount Network#The Dutton Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Watch Water Run Red in Foreboding New Teaser for Season 4

“Yellowstone” has released a foreboding new teaser for Season 4. In the lead-up to the Season 4 premiere this Nov. 7, the hit Paramount series is giving fans glimpse after glimpse of what’s in store next season. First Paramount released the official trailer. Then they announced the exact premiere date. Now they’re releasing a video clip that teases the bloodletting that’s coming down the pike in Season 4.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Drops Behind Scenes Pics With Jen Landon, Forrie J. Smith From ‘Summer Camp’ Scenes

As the young actor says, “It’s Yellowstone Sunday!” You know what that means: Time for another excellent round of behind-the-scenes shots from Brecken Merrill!. Who says teenagers don’t have good ideas? Or did we just make that up? Either way, Brecken Merrill has the best Sunday tradition on Instagram. The young Yellowstone actor, who we know and love as Tate Dutton, is back with his latest behind-the-scenes shots – and this time he’s treating us to a full horseback gallery!
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Backstory Clue Hinting at Monica Being Behind Dutton Attacks

The “Yellowstone” season three finale left the fate of the Dutton family hanging in the air. John Dutton was left by the side of the road after being shot several times. A bomb went off in Beth Dutton‘s office. And Kayce Dutton was ambushed by a group of assassins. Obviously, fans are wondering if the Duttons will survive the attacks. But they’re also asking another question – who is responsible for these brutal attacks?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Says She Had Highly Emotional Reaction to Unforgettable Teeter Moment

“Yellowstone” fans are well aware of the ranch branding practices. The ritual may look brutal. Nevertheless, ranchhands actually strive to achieve the brand. It symbolizes their induction into a family. Actor Jen Landon, who plays Teeter on “Yellowstone” definitely understands the significance of the brand. Teeter arrived at the Dutton Ranch during the second episode of season three. She was a Texan ranch hand who came looking for work. Although she definitely stood out as unique and it took a while for the rest of the ranch hands to warm up to her, Teeter eventually became an integral part of the crew. She even received the infamous “Yellowstone” brand. And Landon couldn’t have been happier for her character. In fact, during an interview, Landon shared that receiving the brand was her main goal for her character.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Brecken Merrill Reveals Funny Behind Scenes Details About Re-Shoots With Luke Grimes

“Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill has instituted “Yellowstone” Sundays, in which he offers behind-the-scenes explanations of your favorite moments from the hit Paramount Network series. In the latest installment, Merrill takes us behind the scenes of the classic “transplants” scene, wherein Kacye Dutton (Luke Grimes) schools his son Tate (Merrill) on...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reacts to Season 4 Trailer Reveal: ‘Revenge is Worth the Wait’

The wait is finally coming to an end. The season 4 trailer of Yellowstone has officially arrived, with star Brecken Merrill reacting to the sneak peek of the upcoming season. Merrill is a 12-year-old actor who plays Tate Dutton on the show. Just like many of the Yellowstone cast, his acting has been incredibly impressive. Now, fans will see him on their screens once more.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Brecken Merrill Shows Off His Intense Martial Arts Skills in New Series of Snaps

While fans are jonesing for more of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” the show’s cast is enjoying a little downtime. “Yellowstone” actors must cling to their precious free time as much as possible as filming for a new season is ready to rev up. The upcoming brand new season, the show’s fourth, has been filmed and will be ready to go this fall. Filming for the fifth season should be kicking into high gear sooner rather than later. Then there are the two “Yellowstone” spinoffs that have already begun or will soon begin filming. Filming for prequel “1883” is believed to already be underway in Fort Worth, Texas, and “6666” isn’t far behind. In other words, it is a busy time for actors and crew inside the “Yellowstone” universe and time is of the essence.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable Sends Daughter to 1st Day of School With Message That’ll Hit Every Parent Right in the Heart

Yellowstone‘s own Dave Annable is seeing his daughter off to kindergarten with the most pitch-perfect photo of any parent ever. When it comes to Annable, it’s been a while for Yellowstone fans. His character Lee, the oldest Dutton sibling, *spoiler alert* died in the first season of the show, and many a fan have missed him ever since. Thankfully, we can still keep up with the actor via his official Instagram.
PetsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Reflects on Death of His Dog, Supporting Young People in New Post

On Thursday afternoon, Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty shared a touching post about his beloved dog who passed away earlier this summer. As the hit drama finally announced its Season 4 premier date (Nov. 7) earlier today, Brings Plenty’s mind was elsewhere. He reminisced about his pet in a heartfelt Instagram post. The rancher revealed a story that began with him speaking about the importance of America’s youth to our future.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Were 'Playing Around with Each Other' at 818 Tequila Party: Source

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are continuing to spend quality time together. On Wednesday, the supermodel, 25, and the NBA star, 24, hit up a rooftop party for Jenner's 818 Tequila at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island, where they toasted the success of the new liquor brand alongside friends such as Karlie Kloss, Derek Blasberg, Luka Sabbat and Fai Khadra.

Comments / 0

Community Policy