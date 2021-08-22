‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Posts Powerful Note About Being ‘Kind’ to Others Upon Returning to School

We are only a few months away from the return of our favorite show, “Yellowstone,” and the anticipation is hitting new highs for fans.

The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” will begin airing season four episodes on November 7. We will all have to find a way to pass the time until it is time to head back to the Dutton Ranch. The show’s cast is also taking advantage of their downtime by getting a little rest and relaxation. For the show’s youngest cast member, however, free time is few and far between.

At the age of 13, Brecken Merrill is the youngest of the expansive “Yellowstone” cast. He plays young rancher in training Tate Dutton on the show. Now early into his teenage years, Brecken will be returning to school during the “Yellowstone” offseason. On social media, Merrill has spoken about his return to school and how he is excited for fans to see what the fourth season of his show has in store. That will come in a little over two months, but until then, the young actor will be focusing on his studies. He took to social media earlier this weekend to remind students to be kind to their fellow classmates.

“Thought this is worth sharing,” the “Yellowstone” star says in his post. “It costs nothing to be kind.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Says ‘Be Kind’

In the social media post, Merrill also shares a memo that asks returning students to show kindness to incoming students. It suggests helping and encouraging fellow students struggling to make new friends or being picked on. The letter also notes that students can show kindness by assisting a shy classmate and eating lunch with them.

The post then encourages students to be a leader and a warrior by showing kindness to fellow classmates.

“Say hi. Smile at them. Ask if you can sit with them. Include them. You never know what that person is facing on the inside or outside of school. Your kindness will make a difference in someone’s life.”

Excellent words there shared by Brecken Merrill and something we can all do — even if we are not students.

“Yellowstone” fans are anxious to see what the upcoming new season has in store for Brecken Merrill and Tate Dutton. It is a safe bet that we will continue to see the maturation of the youngster as the series rolls along.

Tate will certainly be affected by the events of the third season finale that saw his family come under attack. His father, Kayce Dutton, was attacked by unknown gunmen. The same can be said about his grandfather, John Dutton. His aunt, Beth Dutton, is feet away from an exploding bomb in the “Yellowstone” finale.

With a new season rapidly approaching, our wait for answers will soon come to an end.