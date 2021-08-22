13 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (8/15/21 - 8/22/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a fantastic top-down rally racing game, a new horror shooter from Ray Spark, and a Mega Man X gacha game that looks the part but hardly delivers on the promise of fun. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.