Getting Closer to Stanley I SUNDAYS WITH STAN

We all know that it has been a frustrating last few years for the Devils as they struggle to find traction to end a long rebuild process. One of the positive storylines to come out of the past three seasons of disappointment in New Jersey, though, has been the emergence of Mackenzie Blackwood as a solid — and at times, great — NHL goaltender. The goaltending situation has been a roller coaster in New Jersey for the better part of the last decade now, with Martin Brodeur’s career winding down, a brief elite stretch from Cory Schneider devolving into injuries and constant struggles, and Johan Hedberg, Keith Kinkaid, and a series of other journeymen and callups filling in the gaps to varying effect.