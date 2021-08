• The Navesink Maritime Heritage Association invites families, youths and adults to Paddle the Navesink in River Rangers canoes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12. This is a free event. Participants should go to Maple Cove at the north end of Maple Avenue in Red Bank. Individuals are asked to wear a face covering while on land and to practice social distancing. River Rangers parents can paddle with family members old and young.