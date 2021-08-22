Cancel
Louisiana university simplifies admission in Fall 2022

New Haven Register
 5 days ago

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Those entering college for the first time will be able to do so under easier admission rules beginning next year at one Louisiana university. Southeastern Louisiana University President John L. Crain announced the school's new admissions opportunity called “Fast Track,” which will allow high school students with a minimum 2.50 grade point average to be automatically admissible starting in Fall 2022.

www.nhregister.com

