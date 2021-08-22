New Hampshire Black Heritage Trail expands beyond Portsmouth
HANCOCK, N.H. (AP) — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is expanding beyond Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail got its start more than 20 years ago and now includes two dozen markers that shed light on the city's Black history. Now a statewide organization, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, plans to unveil markers this fall in Hancock, Milford, Warner and several other communities.www.registercitizen.com
