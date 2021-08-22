Another Voice: Vote NO On Recall

Re “Recall Newsom: Larry Elder for governor” (Aug. 15);. If I understand your editorial correctly, you are in favor of recalling Newsom because “direct democracy remains the people’s sole remaining check on the Democratic majority’s power.” So in a state with 24% of voters registered as Republican, you think they have a need to check the power of a state government dominated by the party with 48% of registered voters. Your position doesn’t seem very democratic to me. You seem to favor this kind of scenario: The current governor could garner 49% of the vote to keep him in office, and your preferred guy might get 15-20% to put him in office. Again, this is the newspaper’s idea of a well-functioning democracy? Too late now, but you could have urged waiting a year to vote Newsom out. Please vote no on the recall.