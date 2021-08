Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest fighters of all time, but just like many of the greats out there, his time is coming to an end. At 42 years old, Pacquiao isn't the same guy he used to be, and as a result, he is slower, weaker, and simply not as sharp as his prime. This is not a knock against Pacquiao, however, it is simply a realistic reflection on what happens to an athlete as they age.