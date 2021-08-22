Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 62.4 feet. * Flood stage is 60.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 60.9 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, Water comes over the bank at Suwannee Springs Park and begins to flood low lying areas of the park in Suwannee County. In Hamilton County, portions of SW 79th Terrace begin to flood. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Suwannee County, the entrance to the Suwannee Springs Park floods. Deese-Howard boat ramp is inacessible. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, In Hamilton County, much of SW 79th Terrace is flooded at this level. Access to homes in the area is restricted. * Impact...At 64.0 feet, Water begins to flood 91st Drive in Suwannee County.