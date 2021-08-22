Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River At White Springs. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 77.0 feet. * Flood stage is 74.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 75.0 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 70.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the boat ramp at US 41 in Hamilton County. * Impact...At 72.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank at the park at US 41 in Hamilton County. All public boat ramps between White Springs and Suwannee Springs are subject to closure. * Impact...At 74.0 feet, The parking lot to the Blue Sink launch floods in Suwannee County. The area is not accessible above this level. Flooding expands into the park at US 41 in Hamilton County. * Impact...At 75.0 feet, Access to White Springs Swim House is impassible. * Impact...At 77.0 feet, Homes on NW Null Road in Columbia County become isolated at this level. Homes not elevated begin to flood at this level. * Impact...At 79.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank at the Stephen F Foster State Park. Low areas within the park begin to flood at this level.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
County
Hamilton County, FL
County
Suwannee County, FL
City
White Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Extreme Weather#White Springs Swim House#Homes On Nw Null Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy